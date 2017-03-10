Longing for a change of scenery? You won't need to get on an airplane to experience the sounds of the Swiss Alps at Norwich United Church on Saturday, March 25.

The Swiss Yodeling Friends are returning to NUC to sing, yodel and make traditional music with Alphenhorns and accordions.

The Swiss Yodeling Friends is a group of 16 singers. They have about 70 authentic Swiss folk arrangements in their repertoire. While the most of the members of the group are from the Milverton area, there is a Norwich connection - local dairy farmers, Hans and Ursula Habegger.

Both Hans and Ursula sing with the choir, which they discovered shortly after moving to the Norwich area from Switzerland about 25 years ago. Singing with the group has provided an opportunity to keep their traditions alive in a new land and it has been a way to make friends, connecting with people who share a love for the music, the language and memories of Switzerland.

The concert on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. is billed as a fundraiser for the church and tickets are available for $20. The concert will feature traditional Swiss songs sung by the choir in addition to music performed by the accordion quintet and Alpenhorns. To help transport members of the audience to the Alps, there will be slides accompanying each song and the Habeggers’ daughter, Martina will explain a little about each song before it is performed.

Audience members will experience the uplifting, evocative sounds which grew from the deep human need of early Swiss farming folk to communicate, socialize, and show gratitude for our beautiful world.

Advance tickets are available at Our Gift Shoppe, 22 Main Street W, Norwich, ON, or by calling the church 519-863-3637 or email nuc@execulink.com. Any unsold tickets will be available at the door the evening of the performance. There will be light refreshments served after the concert.