Crafts and movies on tap at Burgessville Library

The Burgessville Library has its events planned for April.

Tuesday, April 4 at 4:30 p.m. Cool After School Club - We will be creating Dream Catchers. Please register in advance so supplies can be prepped and ready.

Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Saturday Morning Movie: Middle School: The Worst Years of my Life. G rated comedy. We'll supply the popcorn you bring a drink with a lid. Ages six and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. Mom's Night Out - DIY spa products. We will be making bath balms, lip gloss, bath salts, scrubs. We are asking all who join to bring little mason jars and any of the following coconut oil, essential oils, Epsom salts, sea salt.

Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m. Spring Nail Art. Need to freshen up your nails for Spring? Come out and join in the fun. Please register in advance space is limited.

Thursday, April 27 from 10-11 a.m. Explore and Learn Spring session for six weeks every Thursday morning from April 27 to June 1. Join us for play time followed by fun with felt, a story and a craft. Please register for this program so we can be prepped and ready.

Register in person or by calling the Burgessville Library 519 424-2404 or emailing burgessvillelibrary@ocl.net.