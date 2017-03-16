The Pharmasave midget Knighthawks traveled to Madoc and took game one of the OMHA final series against Centre Hastings with a score of 8-2 on March 11.

Troy Vandenbussche started the scoring for Norwich with Brendan Briggs getting the helper. Brady Van Ymeren added the team's second goal assisted by Austin Forsyth. Centre Hastings added one to make it 2-1 and Vandenbussche scored his second of the game assisted by Gage Deborghraeve for a 3-1 lead.

The Knighthawks then added three more goals before the end of the first for a 6-1 lead at the break. Van Ymeren from Adam Stephenson and Deborghraeve, Stephenson from Vandenbussche and Tanner Cowenberg and Briggs from Deborghraeve finished off the first. Briggs added his second of the game from Deborghraeve and Van Ymeren scored his third of the game for the hat trick. Carter Dejong had the net secured for Norwich.

The next day at home, the Knighthawks came up 22 seconds short of taking a point away in Game 2 that ended in a 4-3 loss in overtime.

After regulation, the game was tied with goals from Tyson Simpson, Van Ymeren and Vandenbussche to make it 3-3. Centre Hastings scored the winner with just 22 seconds left in the overtime frame. The team heads back to Madoc March 18 and back to Norwich March 19 for Game 4 at 4:30 p.m.