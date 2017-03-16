Norwich curling club busy with bonspiels

The Norwich District Curling Club has been a very busy place in recent weeks.

There was a full house for the Men’s Open bonspiel that saw the Terry Bushell rink from Ingersoll come away with the championship followed by Warren Ford’s rink of Cayuga.

Conveners Shaun Swanton and Dave Armstrong did a great job and have already lined up teams for next year.

Next up was the Arctic Open Mixed Bonspiel which saw the Al Mason team from the Hamilton Victoria Curling club grab first place, followed closely by the Dave Janssens rink from Norwich. Ice wizard Chris Fordham not only keeps the ice keen but organizes this ‘spiel.

Norwich hosted the Ontario Curling Associations Under 18 girls' competition which saw teams from Sarnia to Niagara Falls competing in this zone for the honour of going on to further competition. A total of 12 teams converged on Norwich in a double knockout format. Winners on the A side were Mackenzie Kiemele’s rink from Niagara Falls, with B side winners Rebecca Pickett team hailing from Listowel Curling Club.

For a change of pace, Norwich hosted a ladies paint night which saw 58 women realize their inner artistic skills and go away with a painting they had created.

Over the March 11 weekend, a baby bonspiel was held with the theme “Dairy Days” and hosted by the Topham and Arthur families. The Jamie Armour rink came away with the top dairy prizes, while all learned a little more about farming tools and vintage equipment with a fun quiz.

As the season winds down, members look forward to the club's last spiel, the Last Chance/Vice Skips and also the year-end banquet and auction on April 8. Items are coming in, and if you want tickets to a great event, contact any curler or head over to the club any weekday evening and you will members there throwing rocks, sweeping and “hurrying hard.”