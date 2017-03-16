Norwich Township council has adopted its operating budget for the year, completing the annual budget process with a result that will see a 5.7 per cent increase on municipal taxes, or about $49.95 on an average assessment of $233,250.

The municipal tax levy (for both operating and capital) will increase by $481,292 or 6.65 per cent over 2016, but after assessment growth of 0.95 per cent is factored in the final municipal levy impact is 5.7 per cent.

Council adopted the operating budget at its March 9 meeting when it was presented with a draft operating budget of $8,261,378, which represents a 4.03 per cent increase from the year before, and revenues of $2,575,351 which is 2.28 per cent less than in 2016.

In a release, township finance director Michael Legge said the final approved budget includes an added service level for the gravel roads in the township. All loose top roads in the township will be resurfaced with new gravel every four years instead of every five years. This increase was presented to council as an option, and was approved. The cost for the upgraded service is an additional $52,500.

Before the department heads went over a detailed review of their department budgets with council, Legge explained the challenges and impacts that the staff encountered in preparing this year’s budget.

He said some of the largest impacts included funding cuts from the province in the amount of $99,000 (1.37 per cent increase in the tax levy), hydro cost increases of $41,000 (or 0.57 per cent of the levy increase), increased police contract costs with the OPP of $22,701 (or 0.31 per cent of the levy increase), increasing drainage costs of $20,000 (0.28 per cent) and a $44,000 impact related to the increased call volumes for the fire department (0.61 per cent levy increase).

“Overall staff were forced to deal with impacts totaling $233,789 before they even began the budget process for 2017,” Legge said.

“Staff did a remarkable job to come in with such a reasonable budget increase given the impacts that the municipality had to absorb this year.”

Legge said residential taxes would have increase by much less “if the province had not continued to drastically cut our funding again this year.”

Over the last eight years, he said the province has reduced funding at levels that the municipality cannot begin to absorb within its budget structure.

“Funding that once totalled to $2,110,400 (in 2009), has been dramatically cut year after year so that annual funding is now down to only $833,000 (in 2017), a decrease of over $1.2 million dollars,” he said, adding Norwich is not alone in these impacts as most of rural Ontario is facing the same fate.