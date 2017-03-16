The puck dropped in Flesherton on Saturday, March 11 for the OMHA D/DD final between the Oxford Pallet Norwich Knighthawks and the Flesherton Goldenhawks.

Game 1 saw the Goldenhawks score first, then a slap shot from Gavin Leonard tied it up. The game went back and forth until Lane VanBoekel scored a back-hand and gave Norwich the lead. Unfortunately the Goldenhawks were able to tie it up, and at the end of regulation the score was tied 2-2.

Overtime saw each team have their chances, and Ben Serrador made some great saves, but with just 40 seconds left in OT, the Goldenhawks capitalized on a turnover and scored, giving them the win.

Game 2 was in Norwich on Tuesday night, March 14, and by the end of the second period the Goldenhawks were up by a pair of goals. Whatever coach Jared Boersma said during the intermission must have sparked the Knighthawks as they came out strong and started to put pressure on the Goldenhawks, and it paid off. With a nice wrap around by Brandon Moodie, the Knighthawks were back in it.

A short time later Norwich got called for too many men and we were on the penalty kill. That’s when Tyson Warboys rushed the puck and scored a great short-handed goal and tied the game up. Neither team was able to score and the game went into overtime again. Ten minutes of overtime went by and the game ended in a tie with each team getting a point.

The boys play Game 3 against Flesherton (at the Markdale arena) on Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. and Game 4 back home in Norwich on Sunday at 3 p.m.