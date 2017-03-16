Saturday afternoon, March 11, the Norwich Timbits Beginners travelled to Hagersville.

It was a full-ice, intense game. Although Hagersville took the win, it was a close game, with the final score being 3-2.

Gerry Hallock and Matthew Coombs scored the two goals for Norwich. Everyone did a great job and an honourable mention to goalie Dominyk Geerts for another solid game in net.

Their last home game is this Saturday, March 18 at 9:30 a.m. for a re-match against Hagersville.