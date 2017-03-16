Timbits beginners have one final go against Hagersville Saturday
The Norwich Timbits beginner hockey team finished a close game against Hagersville with a score of 3-2.
Saturday afternoon, March 11, the Norwich Timbits Beginners travelled to Hagersville.
It was a full-ice, intense game. Although Hagersville took the win, it was a close game, with the final score being 3-2.
Gerry Hallock and Matthew Coombs scored the two goals for Norwich. Everyone did a great job and an honourable mention to goalie Dominyk Geerts for another solid game in net.
Their last home game is this Saturday, March 18 at 9:30 a.m. for a re-match against Hagersville.