The Titan Sales Norwich peewee LL Knighthawks, despite a mid-season slump, caught fire late and ended the regular season undefeated over their final four games. This stretch included lopsided victories 8-1 over Simcoe 3, 6-2 over Simcoe 2, 7-1 over Delhi 2 and a 2-2 tie with Delhi 3 which ensured the Knighthawks would have home ice advantage in the semis.

Norwich ended the second half of the season with a 7-4-3 record and took some much needed momentum into the playoffs.

On March 9 the Knighthawks played host to the Delhi 3 Rockets in a one-game winner-take-all semi-final game. A tight first period saw only one goal, a wrist shot from Kyle Samways had Norwich up 1-0. Norwich opened it up in the second period with goals from Samways, Tyler Hill and Jacob Vankerrebroeck, putting them up 4-0. Delhi scored early in the third period but the Knighthawks Aidan Butler answered just 10 seconds later and a late goal by Hill saw Norwich cruise to a 6-1 victory and a berth into the “A” finals.

On March 12, the Knighthawks headed to Finals Day in Tillsonburg to take on the Ingersoll Express in the one-game championship final.

These teams were the league’s two best this season and head-to-head they had battled to a 1-1-1 record. Both teams played well defensively throughout the first period and despite a number of great opportunities by Norwich, it was 0-0 at the end of the first. The second period looked to be more of the same as the Ingersoll goaltender was making life difficult for the Knighthawks. But Connor Legge was able to bang home a pass from Hill halfway through the period to put Norwich up 1-0. For a while it looked like this might be the only goal of the game until late in the second Samways scored to put the Knighthawks up 2-0. An Ingersoll goal mid-way through the third frame made this a tight game but Norwich managed to keep them off the board for the remainder of the game and pull off a 2-1 victory and take home the Peewee “A” Championship.

The Titan Sales peewees headed to Oshawa Feb. 17 to participate in the Bob Black Memorial Tournament.

On the opening night of the tournament, the Knighthawks faced the Nepean Broncos. The first period was scoreless but action heated up in the second period with the teams exchanging goals, Norwich’s goal coming off the stick of Aidan Butler. Nepean scored two goals early in the third. It looked like the Knighthawks were destined for an opening game loss with less than two minutes left on the clock. But the team never gave up and in an unbelievable turn of events Norwich managed to score goals at 1:19 (Jacob Vankerrebroeck), 0:29 (Michael Vermeersch), 0:15 (Hill) and 0:01 (Butler) to the shock of the whole crowd and win the game 5-3.

Game 2 saw the Nighthawks take on the Metcalfe Jets and dominated the play for most of the game. Two goals by Hill in the first period, two by Samways in the third period and a late insurance goal from Butler saw the Knighthawks cruise to an easy 5-0 win. Goalies Keegan Master and Ethan Fowler combined for the shutout.

Game 3 had Norwich facing Our Lady of Lourdes from Kingston. This was the team to beat in the tournament as they had crushed their opponents 10-1 and 12-0 over the first two games. The Knighthawks fell behind 5-0 by the end of the period. In the second and third, Norwich was determined to not let this team dominate. The Knighthawks scored four goals over the final two periods, with a hat trick from Hill and one from Butler, ending in a respectable 7-4 loss.

Unfortunately Norwich’s 2-1 record was not enough to qualify for the playoff round.