Whether you are downsizing, scaling back, spring cleaning or even adopting a more minimalist attitude towards stuff — circle April 1 on your calendar.

Reuseapaloozaha returns to Woodstock Fairground’s barn on April Fools Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local residents are invited to drop off any number of goods including toys, tools, books, clothes, kitchenware, small appliances, hardware, garden equipment, building materials, electronic waste, batteries, scrap metal, pet supplies and décor time.

It is also the perfect opportunity to sift through what others have brought and take home whatever strikes your fancy, with a goal of diverting it from ending up in landfill.

“It is a way of cleaning out closets, shelves and basements and you can find some treasures as well,” said co-organizer Bryan Smith.

Smith said the event has been going on for four years, four times a year in different locations across Oxford County.

“In the past they have been humongously successful,” he said. “A building the size of a barn are filled and emptied several times a day.”

Some of the items never even make it to the event and are scooped up in the parking lot.

“Those are trunk-to-trunk transfers,” he said. “We are good with that. It not only saves the items from landfill but also human energy as well.”

Smith said the Reuseapalooza event is also designed to provide an example to other communities like Toronto, who ship out their waste.

Smith said they have even invited Environment and Climate Change Minister Glen Murray to come out and view the event.

The Woodstock event is a partnership between The Ingersoll District Nature Club, OPAL, Green Watch, the Oxford Coalition for Social Justice, the Woodstock Agricultural Society and the Woodstock Environmental Advisory Committee.

A similar event, in partnership with Zorra Township, Oxford Green Watch and Lions International, is happening on April 22 at the Embro Community Centre in Zorra Township from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit www.reuseapaloozaha.ca for more information.

HRivers@postmedia.com