People from the First Nations and the Metis Nation shared their culture with people in Oxford County.

The county held Indigenous Education Day at the Quality Inn Hotel in Woodstock on Tuesday, giving people a glimpse into Canada’s indigenous cultures.

People who attended participated in smudging ceremony, learned about cultural safety and appropriateness and heard from author and keynote speaker Joseph Boyden.

Lisa Scott, one of the organizers of the event and community wellness coordinator for the Metis Nation, said that it was important to hold an event like this because racism is still alive.

“There is still ignorance surrounding the difference between First Nations, Metis and Inuit,” Scott said. “Quite often we all get lumped in together or we forget one or two of them. Especially being located where Oxford is in between Monsi Delaware, Chipewa and Six Nations. We quite often think that it’s a population that we don’t see in Oxford, when in actuality we see very high numbers.”

Suzanne Jackson, women’s secretariat of the Metis Nation of Ontario, said she was there to share her culture with the community.

“Earlier today I shared with the group the elements of the smudge,” she said. “We were fortunate enough to get permission from the facility to perform smudge on everybody who wanted to receive that today… Sharing our traditions and our culture as part of the indigenous education is something that’s really new and something that Metis people have been left out of for so long. We’ve finally found our voice and are speaking again.”

Jackson said that the more people know about the cultures around them, the greater they understand and respect it.

“It’s a two-way street,” she said. “I teach my traditions and I learn from people who are non-native how they can incorporate them into their daily lives, as well as their traditions too and their families. It’s a great sharing opportunity.”

