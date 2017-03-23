SPRINGFORD -

With the barrage of information facing today's food consumers, it can be difficult to make food shopping choices that families can feel confident are good for them – and safe.

Information about farm practices and what's behind the production of Canadian food is the basis for a presentation developed by Farm and Food Care called The Real Dirt on Farming. Jody Durand, a former farmer who lives in Scotland, ON, delivered the presentation from his local perspective at the recent members meeting of the Township of Norwich Chamber of Commerce.

Durand, who now operates a kennel and works in the animal health industry, said the main things he wanted the audience to take away from his presentation were the understanding that farmers live where they work, drink the same water as everyone else, breathe the same air as everyone else, and take pride in growing safe, high quality food.

“I do feel pretty sorry for our over-informed consumers,” Durand said, adding he also feels sorry for farmers who are overwhelmed by the negative pressure they face with regards to the information that circulates about food.

Durand, a farm advocate, highlighted many changes in the farm industry over the decades. He said today there are fewer farmers on fewer farms but they're able to continue to meet food demands with the help of technology such as GPS that allows them to also meet their environmental goals of efficient use of fuel, nutrients, seeds and crop protection.

The use of pesticides increases crop yields, food quality and reliability, and while there is some trepidation about these products, Durand said Canada's standards for pesticides are among the most stringent in the world.

“It certainly makes people nervous and I don't blame them,” he said. “But… the farmer lives next to the field. We live where we work.”

He also touched on the subject of organic food items and while all food in Canada has to meet safety standards for consumption, organic food is grown without man-made fertilizers, pesticides, genetically-modified organisms, growth hormones or medications. It's labour intensive, said Durham, and results in lower, less reliable yields, which explains their higher costs in stores.

Environmentally, Canadian farmers are ahead of other countries. The Canada-Ontario Environmental Farm Plan program – which results in assessments voluntarily prepared by farm families to increase their environmental awareness in up to 23 different areas on their farm – has seen Ontario farmers invest over $600 million in on-farm environmental improvements over the last 20 years, said Durand.

“ Across the world, people are copying the program,” he said.

Farm animal care is also at the forefront of farming.

“When animals are sick or suffering on their farm, they (farmers) feel bad. They don't like it,” said Durand.

That relates to the use of antibiotics to prevent sickness before it occurs. Durand said prevention before treatment is a priority on Canadian farms. And because the animals are being raised for public consumption, their care is closely tracked. There is a lot of paperwork involved in ensuring the traceability and quality of Canadian-raised livestock. Durand said each food product can be traced from the farm gate to the consumer's plate. This includes information that shows all meat on the store shelf is antibiotic-free. He explained farmers withdraw the antibiotic products before the meat is processed in order to make sure there is no residue remaining when the meat is purchased.

The same can be said for the use of hormones – something that is used in beef farming to help the animals convert their food into muscle. Durand said there is no growth hormone used in Canada's pork, poultry or dairy industries. He also pointed out the hormone level in beef raised with hormones is about 7.2 nanograms per 100 grams, compared to 20,000 to 50,000 nanograms per 100 grams of hormones in birth control pills.