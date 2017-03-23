Next month the fifth annual walkathon aimed at stamping out mental illness stigma will take place.

On April 30th the fifth annual Time to Change Minds will take place at College Avenue Secondary School in Woodstock.

The annual walkathon has raised just under $90,000 since it began five years ago, with the money going to important programs like Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST), Mental Health First Aid, Peer-to-Peer and Chronological Assessment of Suicide Events (CASE) to name a few.

Volunteer for the event Patricia Wettlaufer will be appearing in front of city council on Thursday to remind council of the event and its importance. She said that they solicit sponsorships from local business, encourage pledges and run a 50/50 draw to make money for the event.

“We also run a mini community challenge, which we did last year,” she said. “We have a prizes for that, it’s donations of $100 per team and teams can be comprised of six people.”

Wettlaufer said that an event like this is so important to have in the community because there is still so much stigma surrounding mental illness and mental health.

“The brain is an organ and it’s just like any other organ in your body and sometimes it gets ill,” she said. “People just need to realize that... (The event) is also a support network too, because there were so many tragedies last year. It’s a resource for friends and families that have been effected by a tragedy.”

Director of the Canadian Mental Health Associations (CMHA) of Oxford Mike McMahon said that this event is so great because these kinds of crisis’ happen all the time.

“One of the tremendous impacts on families after losing a loved one to death by suicide is the stigma that they experience around not only the illness the person suffered before dying, but the way they feel as a family or loved ones after words is a terrible experience,” McMahon said.

“What Time to Change Minds says is that we have to break through the stigma that’s linked with mental illness and suicide,” he added. “So, it’s a walk for solidarity and a walk for fellowship and to show support.”

The event was started by Greg and Liane Maskell, after their son Tyler took his life after being diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2013.

This year’s event will take place at College Avenue Secondary School on April 30 running from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit www.t2cm.ca.

bchessell@postmedia.com