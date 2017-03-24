Blanche Porchak of Holbrook has been awarded a lifetime honourary membership for the Norwich and District Historical Society.

Porchak, who received her award at the society's annual general meeting March 22, has been volunteering at the Norwich Archives for 11 years and last year received her 10-year Ontario Volunteer Service Pin from the Government of Ontario.

Archivist Janet Hilliker presented Porchak with a framed certificate and spoke about her dedication to the work at the archives.

“Blanche is always cheerful and has a welcoming smile for our visitors,” said Hilliker. “She is just a delight to be around.”

Curatorial administrator Deborah Dufton related a story to illustrate Porchak's commitment.

“In June of 2015, a young man from Texas called the museum to say that he had roots in Norwich Township and was going to be in Canada. He wanted to visit the archives but he only had one day - a Sunday - in which he could come,” recounted Dufton. “Blanche agreed without hesitation to come in and meet with him and his partner. When they arrived Blanche was ready for them. She had done a great deal of research on his family and determined where they had lived over the generations, where they were buried and much other pertinent information. She had compiled a folder of photos and other archival material to give to him. Blanche shared all her findings with the visitors and drove them all around Oxford County to show them sites related to their genealogy.”

Dufton said Porchak is an authority on the history of Holbrook and area and has been researching and compiling information that she is using to write a book about the history of Holbrook. She and her family have always lived in Holbrook.

Porchak recalled that she became interested in volunteering at the archives when she visited one day and saw how volunteer Helen Stover was able to tell visitors just about anything they wanted or needed to know about local history. Porchak was amazed at the depth of Stover’s knowledge and said to herself “I want to be able to do that.”

She started volunteering and now she has that same depth of knowledge as Stover, who has been volunteering at the archives for 47 years.

Porchak said her work at the archives has been her saving grace over the last few years in which her husband Carl passed away and she has faced serious illness and injury. The archives have given her a purpose in life and a distraction from her troubles. She said she loves coming to work and that the archives have given her back more than she gives.

The Norwich and District Historical Society would not exist without their volunteers, said Dufton.

The organization is recruiting new volunteers at both the museum and archives for a variety of duties including researching, filing, assisting customers, scanning data, accessioning new artifacts and archival materials. Volunteers are especially needed who are willing to work on Tuesdays and/or Thursdays to keep the archives open for customers. If you have an interest in history and a few hours to spare, contact the archives at 519-863-3638 or the museum at 519-863-3101.