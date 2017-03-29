Guest skaters Rachel LaFleche and Grayson Lochhead will be just two of the highlights of this year's Norwich and District Skating Club carnival on Saturday, April 1.

This 65th edition of the annual carnival promises to share A Year in a Night, with performances by all of the club's members.

Angela Simpson explained the theme will see skaters perform numbers that represent the various holidays celebrated through the year. You can expect New Years Eve, Valentine's Day, Cinco de Mayo, Octoberfest and many other holidays to pass before your eyes, accompanied by the music of the holidays.

Club president Krista Doan said the skaters have been working very hard to practice for the carnival, with several practices each week.

LaFleche, who skates in Tillsonburg, and Lochhead, who skates in Woodstock, have both competed at the national level. LaFleche skates as a ladies singles competitor and Lochhead is part of a dance pairs team. His partner Olivia Han was unable to attend the carnival performance due to a prior engagement.

There are two performances of A Year in a Night – at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. with tickets available at Norwich Insurance Brokers or by calling Chris at 519-863-3892 or Angela at 519-788-3625.