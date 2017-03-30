In 1872, Peter DeLong, Frederick Stover, John Palmer and John Sutton began excavating yellow clay along a stream bank on the property of Henry Sutton on Quaker Street. The clay was dug by hand and loaded onto horse drawn wagons then transported to the newly built factory on the same property.

The clay was fed into a crusher which removed the rocks from the clay and worked it into a putty form. Water was added to achieve the right consistency. Then the clay was fed into an extruder pipe which forced the clay into the proper mold and an automatic cutter cut the tile into measured lengths. The tiles were put into sheds to dry for a week to 10 days. Then they were moved into kilns to burn at 1,840 degrees Fahrenheit for four days. It took an additional three days to cool the tiles, then they were stacked in the yard. The kilns were originally run by burning wood, then by burning coal.

In 1888 the operation was sold to the Close Bros. who sold it in 1897 to the George Deller family who ran the business with his sons Alfred, David and Arthur. They made three to 18-inch tiles and large barn bricks.

In the 1910 Norwich Centenary souvenir book it states, “Mr. Deller and his sons are widely known in the county through their trade and wherever they are known they are highly esteemed as men of genuine worth and integrity.”

Hydro power was installed on Quaker Street as far as the tile yard in 1916. The 65-horsepower steam engine was replaced by a 50-horsepower electric motor. The season for making tile extended from May until October.

The Dellers operated the brick and tile yard until 1964 when Alfred Deller sold it to Fred and Jack McKie who operated it until 1975, when they sold it to John Lee and George Bailic who four years later in 1979 sold it to Henry and Dorothy Klean.

The process for making the tile remained the same through the 1970s, but clay from the property was brought up from the pit by trucks rather than by horses and dug by backhoe rather than by hand and the kilns were being run by natural gas.

By this time the yard was producing strictly clay tile in four, five, six and eight-inch sizes as well as the connecting pieces for those tiles. With a crew of seven men, the tile yard was producing an average of 25,000-30,000 tiles in a week in 1980. The company stopped using clay from its property in the early 1980s as the yellow clay found at the yard was no longer being used in the industry. Instead, red clay was brought in from Georgetown and blue or grey clay from Thedford.

The plant no longer makes clay tiles. Today, the plant produces mostly clay bricks that are used for such things as building up pitchers mounds and crushed clay chips for landscaping.

On Wednesday, April 12 at 11 a.m. at the Norwich Museum, Arthur McClelland the great, great grandson of George Deller will be presenting information about the Deller Brick and Tile Yard 120 years after its beginning in 1897. McClelland states that George Deller, who was the son of William (a brickmaker), immigrated to Canada in 1870 with his wife and 10 children from Lewisham, England. The family moved around a bit then settled at Prosperity Point northeast of Norwich on the Slant Road where George had a brickyard before purchasing the tile yard on Quaker Street in 1897 along with his sons Alfred, Arthur and David.

McClelland’s presentation will be followed by a free lunch. Everyone is invited to attend but please call the museum at 519-863-3101 or e-mail norwichdhs@execulink.com to register in advance.

Deborah Dufton is the curatorial administrator at the Norwich Museum.