Norwich curling season wraps

Norwich District Curling Club had a busy week as curling wound down for another season.

The Little Rock program of junior curlers came together for a mini bonspiel and pizza party on Sunday afternoon, March 26. Lots of great exercise and sliding on the ice was enjoyed by all.

Carol Clifford organized this program throughout the curling season.

Monday morning, March 27 saw another crowd at the club as the daytime curlers hosted a wind up “Funspiel” with friends from Woodstock and Tillsonburg joining for a full day of curling.

Two six-end games with lunch in between saw the team of Chris Fordham, Jim McLaren, Janet Weatherston and Elaine Bushel take home the top prize. Grabbing second prize was Bob VanParys' team who call the Tillsonburg club home. Armstrong Acres sponsored this ‘spiel and organized daytime curling this season.

Next up the Last Chance/Vice Skips took to the ice for games March 28 and 29. The team of Sheila VanYmeren, Gayle Topham, Mark Hagai and Mark VanDenBorre got their names inscribed on the Dave Stevens Trophy this year. Bob Brown and Jack Dean have convened this event for many years.

Final Thursday and Friday night draws are in the works with a fun afternoon of “just try it” curling before the ice melts, but the year-end banquet and auction on April 8 will be the final off- ice wrap to the season.