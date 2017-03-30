Numerous crashes on local highways

OPP are being kept busy investigating a number of collisions on Highway 401 and on area roads in Oxford County.

A total of 20 collisions were being investigated as of early Thursday afternoon, including 16 on Highway 401, one on Highway 403 and three across the county in South-West Oxford and Norwich townships.

“Some parties have transported to area hospital and no serious injuries reported thus far,” said OPP Const. Stacey Culbert. “People need to go slow and drive according to road and weather conditions.”

The Woodstock Fire department also reported being busy with two motor vehicle rollovers on Highway 401 due to snowy and slippery road conditions.

A low-pressure system approaching the Great Lakes has brought a nasty mix of snow, rain and freezing rain across the region.

Freezing rain is expected to change to rain later today as temperatures rise.

