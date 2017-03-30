An 81-year-old woman has been scammed out of $13,000 by a scam that involved Facebook.

Woodstock police said the elderly woman was contacted via Facebook by an unknown male claiming to be a member of the United States Army.

The male and the elderly female conversed on Facebook developing an online friendship.

The male explained that he had been injured on a tour of duty in Iraq and claimed to be in the hospital due to his injuries, and needed money for medical costs and eventually a flight to Canada to visit the female.

Over several months, the elderly female sent numerous transactions resulting in the significant financial loss.

The Woodstock Police Service said they would like to remind people of these types of fraudulent scams.

The Woodstock Police Service remind people to not send any money to parties that you don’t personally.

Anyone with information about this or other crimes are asked to call local police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 421-TIPS (8477) or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).