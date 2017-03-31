Otterville's Brookelyn Hussey wasn't putting a lot of pressure on herself as she headed into this year's figure skating season.

She was just returning to the ice after about three years off, so she was pretty excited when she earned first in her level at the Western Ontario Sectional competition, to qualify to skate at the Ontario provincial championships in Port Colborne March 18. Hussey was even more elated to finish her provincial Star 6 women's singles skate program with a score that placed her seventh of about 18 in her category across the province.

“This is my first year competing in almost three years,” said the Grade 10 Delhi District Secondary School student. “Nobody was really expecting it from me this year, but I worked really, really hard.”

“It felt amazing. I was not expecting it at all,” she said. “I was so happy with my skate. I wanted to land all my jumps and I just wanted to feel good about myself. I didn't care how I placed.”

That made her seventh-place score that much more exciting.

Hussey, who skates with the Tillsonburg Skating Club, worked with her coach Penny Jelsma to set her goals for the season and the two have already been working on what the goals will be for Hussey's next season, which starts around September.