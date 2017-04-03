College Avenue Secondary School (CASS) showed it cares on Saturday.

For the second year in a row, the school hosted CASS Cares, an attempt to bring more awareness and discussion to the topic of health and wellness within the school and its community.

The day featured a number of speakers and events, including Dr. Shabbie Amanullah, who spoke about the media and how it is affecting youth. The day’s other presentations focused on coping and resiliency and shifting focus from weight to wellness. There were also therapy dogs on site from the St. John Ambulance and a Zumba class that people could enjoy.

Principal Tiffany Birtch said the school’s parents saw a need to have an event like this.

“They wanted to invite the community in to provide key learning for the community,” she said. “They also took part in the Parent Reaching Out grant. (The parents’ council) applied to get some money to help support this opportunity for the CASS community and the greater Oxford community.

“We take students here at CASS from all over Oxford County, so they recognize that it’s not just our immediate area but all of the county. So they have extended an invitation to all of Oxford for this event.”

Kathryn Lee, a volunteer with the St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog program, said her organization came to the event to show how their dogs can help to calm everyone down.

“We’ve been here for exams and we’ve been here for the wellness sessions, and it just helps to relax everyone,” she said. “It also gives them an opportunity to participate in pet therapy. When you have pet therapy, it has been proved scientifically to lower your blood pressure, and it has been shown to help reduce levels of cortisol, which is the stress hormone.”

Lee said it’s amazing to watch the effect that therapy dogs have on the people around them.

“One of the teachers here said that when the dogs come for exams, the whole mood of all of the students changes,” she said. “They are very excited about the dogs coming, but it also helps to take the stress and pressure off of the exams and they bring comfort and calm everybody down.”

