Door to door canvassing warning in Tillsonburg

The Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police recently received information regarding door to door canvassing occurring in the Whispering Pine area of Tillsonburg.

The complainant advised police that at least two homes in the area were approached by two male youths seeking cash donations for the Upper Deck Youth Centre - Youth For Christ. Police confirmed with the youth centre that it is not currently collecting donations in that manner described. It is unknown if the youths obtained any funds under this false pretense at this time.

The two male youth suspect(s) are described as approximately 16-18 years old, both white males; one with reddish hair and approximately six feet tall, and the other male was heavier set with small marks on his face.

The OPP is asking residents to be vigilant in recognizing suspicious people or vehicles that are in your neighborhoods. It is important for this information to get to police when the suspects may still be in the area.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. You can also access the OPP Citizen Self Reporting online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.