It’s going to be a long, event-filled Canada Day weekend, I know, and you think you will be partied out come Sunday morning. You might just be, but our Sunday will be much more relaxed and reflective. Well, maybe not. We really like to have fun here in Norwich Township.

An ecumenical church service will be held at the Otterville Park at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning which will reflect our love of country, our history, our heritage and our diversity. Bring your family and friends to celebrate with us, the 150th birthday of our great land. After the meaningful, non-denominational July 2nd observance we will be offering up some more fun and games. Along the beautiful Otter Creek our infamous, hilarious and wildly exciting rubber ducky race will be held. Great fun for participants and spectators alike.

High tea will be observed Sunday afternoon.

We also have a very exciting and noteworthy event taking place during the day Saturday and Sunday. We will be hosting a book launch and signing. Experiencing the Great War - The Township of Norwich 1914-1918, authored by Dr. P. Whitney Lackenbauer, Dr. Peter Kikkert and Jennifer Arthur-Lackenbauer is a Township of Norwich Municipal Heritage Society project. The South Norwich Historical Society and the Norwich and District Historical Society, who partially sponsored this publication, will share in the proceeds.

Just so you don’t miss anything, I do have some additional very important information for you.

Opening ceremonies on Friday, June 30th will be held at the Mill at 5 p.m.

Tickets are needed for the Friday night Wing Ding and dance at the Mill flats following the ceremonies and are available by calling Roy King at 519-879-6953.

Tickets for the annual South Norwich Historical Society chicken barbecue, held in the Otterville Park, always go very fast. To get yours call Glen Renn at 519-879-9991. The ball game will begin at 7 p.m.

The Township of Norwich Decorating Contest entry forms will be posted on the Township of Norwich Canada Day 150 committee Facebook events page, the South Norwich Historical Society, and the Otterville Park Facebook page. The Canadian Heritage and Township of Norwich History Contest questionnaire, open to only local elementary schools, will also be posted on the township Canada Day 150 committee Facebook event page, the historical society and park Facebook page.

Those who wish to put a float in the parade or participate in any other way, forms are available on the Facebook events page or call parade convener Dennis Walters at 519-879-1355. Parade starts at 11 a.m.

The Farmers’ Market will begin on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. We are really thrilled to have local area bands and talent performing in the park throughout the day Saturday.

We all realize none of this would happen without the co-operation of council, businesses, service clubs and individuals in Norwich Township who have given funds, time, product, support and effort. We thank all those who participated in any way.

We can’t say enough about the group of volunteers who have worked tirelessly, for months, to make this weekend worthy of Canada’s 150th birthday.

