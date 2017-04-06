A one-of-a-kind piece of contemporary Iroquois art pottery created by a renowned artist will be among the items that can be scored in a live auction at the Norwich Junior C Merchants' spring fish fry at the Nor-Del Community Centre on April 15.

Donated to the auction by Merchants' player Riley Monture's family, the highly decorated pot was made by Steven T. Smith, owner of Talking Earth Pottery in Hagersville, ON.

Born and raised on the Six Nations Reserve near Brantford, Smith first studied pottery with his mother, Elda Smith, an acclaimed artist who presented one of her pieces to Queen Elizabeth at Expo '67.

World leaders and celebrities are among those who own pieces created by Steven Smith.

The Merchants said one piece made by the Smiths is among the Smithsonian Museum's collection in the U.S.

The piece up for auction in Norwich tells a story through images.

“This is an artistic interpretation of the Creation Story in which Skywoman came from the Spiritworld to inhabit the Earth, at that time known as Waterworld. Skywoman brought with her Celestial Roots and seeds to plant on Turtle Island,” Steven Smith said.

Other items in the live auction include an HP laptop computer donated by Glenn Hill, a fishing charter donated by Chuck's Fishing Charters, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner Toronto Maple Leaf jerseys and a beef package donated by Matthew Heleniak and Norwich Packers.

Besides the live auction, there will also be a silent auction at the event, including a Josh Donaldson Toronto Blue Jays jersey up for bid.

Featuring an all-you-can-eat perch and pickerel dinner, the fundraiser will include a dance with music supplied by DJ Brian Grosvold.