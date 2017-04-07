NORWICH -

One of the 24 College Avenue Secondary School students heading to the Kennedy Space Centre next month is very keen to take the same steps astronaut Neil Armstrong took as he boarded Apollo 11 before landing on the moon.

Norwich resident Tim Jones, 16, has been preparing for the trip since he learned about the opportunity from math teacher Bill Smolders. The five-day adventure is scheduled for May, and was first offered to Grade 11 and 12 physics and math students at CASS. Jones, who is in Grade 10, will be taking those courses next year, and was excited to get the opportunity.

“I think it should be awesome,” he said, while tending one of his personal fundraisers - a board game cafe – at Norwich United Church over the March Break.

According to the school's promotional flyer, students will get the unique opportunity to participate in the “International Advanced Space Camp” at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Students will take a behind the scenes tour of this active space-port. They will then participate in a 3-day space camp where they will connect with NASA’s continuing mission of studying and understanding Mars.

“I love that stuff,” said Jones, whose goal it is to attend Carleton University in Ottawa for its aerospace engineering program.

In an attempt to reduce the cost per person, the school held a major fundraising event in late March featuring Woodstock-native comedian Greg Morton. Jones' board game cafes (he held one earlier in the year) have been his way to raise a little extra, and provide attendees the opportunity to play any of about 100 board games he had available.