NORWICH TOWNSHIP -

There will be no Great Ride and Stride in Norwich this year.

The annual event – one of the Canadian Cancer Society's longest running fundraisers – will not operate later this month due to the society not having an event organizer.

Janis Cunningham, who is the manager of the society's offices in Oxford and Huron-Perth, said the organization has appreciated the community support in the past years in Norwich.

She invited anyone who is interested in organizing the Norwich Great Ride and Stride event to call the Oxford County office at 519-537-5592.

“Interested participants for this year might also consider going to the event in Tillsonburg or Plattsville,” said Cunningham. Details for these events is online at www.greatride.ca

All the funds raised at Rides go to support local Canadian Cancer Society programs and services, including volunteers who drive patients to appointments and the peer support program.

The Car Wash Against Cancer, which has traditionally run the day before the Great Ride and Stride in the parking lot on Stover Street across from Mac's convenience store, will be held this year on Saturday, April 29. This will be the 27th edition of the fundraising event, which has raised more than $100,000 for the fight against cancer.