The Burgessville Santa Claus parade committee is hosting an e-waste fundraiser for their Christmas lights campaign on April 28 and 29.

“Our goal is to help raise money for the Christmas street lights we have in our village,” said co-organizer Ruth Storey. “We have a spot for two more and we have some repairs we have to make.”

The committee will be accepting all electronics through the Recycle Ontario program at a bin in the township yard beside the fire hall on Burgess Street.

Accepted e-waste will include televisions, monitors, computers, printers, faxes, telephones and answering machines, cellular devices and pagers, audio and video devices.

They are also collecting used clothing as a fundraiser for Cerebral Palsy.

The committee will also pick up electronics in advance of the event for those who need assistance.

For more information contact Ruth at 519-424-9165 or Dave at 519-424-2240.

If you go:

What: E-waste collection in Burgessville

Where: Burgess St. beside the fire hall

When: Friday, April 28, 5 to 8 p.m. and Sat. April 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.