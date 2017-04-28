NORWICH -

Staring down a pile of clutter in the basement, or wishing away a stack of unsorted receipts isn't going to make items magically fall into their place. But with a little help from someone who knows how to straighten things up, life can become much more simple.

Heather Bertrand has been helping people clean up their space and systems in her business as a professional organizer and owner of Completely Organized.

Bertrand said her services range from organizing someone's kitchen cupboards to developing filing systems for businesses.

“The more and more I think about it, it's endless,” she said from her Norwich home.

Bertrand's experience in organizing started when she was living in New Zealand, and her job was to update policies and procedures and develop filing systems. After having her first child, she went back to work, but realized she wanted to be home with her daughter, so she was looking for a business that would allow her a flexible schedule and involves something she enjoys doing. Now she has two children, and with the second heading off to school in the fall, Bertrand is prepared to add to her client list – some one-time projects and others on-going.

“People are really happy when their space is organized, and it's so fulfilling to know that I've helped them,” she said.

Not everyone would be comfortable having someone see their unorganized space, but Bertrand said her values include being professional, respectful and confidential with each client and being relaxed about achieving the end result.

“It's not about what I want them to do, it's about what they want me to do,” she said, adding she works with the client to determine their goal for their space or their business and helps them to achieve that.

Her service also includes teaching the client how to maintain the organization after she's finished with her part of the project.

Many of Bertrand's services depend on the size of the project and the complexity, and more information about rates is available on her website www.completelyorganized.ca, or she can be reached at 519-535-4407.