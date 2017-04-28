NORWICH TOWNSHIP -

Plans for celebrating Canada Day 150 in Otterville this summer are well underway.

The communities within the Township of Norwich have a history of celebrating Canada Day with fun-filled family events, community pride and patriotism.

A group of community volunteers have been busy planning celebration activities with a focus on youth, family and senior engagement.

“We want to build awareness, excitement and broad public participation for Canada's 150th anniversary celebrations for the residents of Norwich Township and beyond,” said Loralee Heemskerk, who chairs the committee.

Town crier and local resident Brenda Bozso will gather the crowd for the Canada Day opening ceremony on Friday, June 30 at 5 p.m. at the Otterville Mill.

The fun starts with a Corporate Tricycle Challenge as well as a Chicken Wing Ding and Dance hosted by the Otterville Fire Fighters and Optimist Clubs.

For those that are early birds, July 1 kicks off with a multicultural farmer’s market at the Old Mill.

The Canada Day Parade starts at 11 a.m., and the afternoon has lots to offer, with children’s activities, pine car races, bounce castle, free swims, canoe races. Local food vendors will make sure no one goes hungry and the South Norwich Historical Society will be hosting a chicken barbecue.

The evening finale is a baseball game and fireworks in the Otterville Park.

“Sunday will begin with an ecumenical church service and luncheon in the park. There will be entertainment by local musical bands,” said Gail Lewis, committee secretary and local historian. “Throughout the weekend there will be activities and events focusing on our Canadian heritage and ethnic diversity with a special focus on famous local Canadians.”

“All activities will be free for the general public,” added Marianne Butler, committee vice chair. “We couldn’t put on these kinds of events without the support of the Township of Norwich, volunteers, local service clubs and businesses.”

For more information and activity updates, follow and share on Facebook: Township of Norwich Canada Day 150 Committee or visit http://www.norwich.ca/General/Newsroom/View-Details/ArticleId/7030/Canada-150-Celebrations.

Contacts for the various events:

All parade entries –Dennis Walter, dwalter@oxfordcounty.ca

Farmer’s market vendors – Helen Davis, grandmawilly@msn.com

Pine car race – Jenn Fowler, fowler.jenn@gmail.com

Food truck vendors – Amy McKie, aidavis@msn.com

Canada Day decorating contest & Corporate Tricycle Race – Heather McCall, mccallh95@gmail.com

Members of the Township of Norwich Canada Day 150 committee include Heemskerk as chair, Butler as vice chair, Helen Davis as treasurer, Jade Houze, Roy King, Lewis as secretary, Heather McCall, Amy McKie, Councillor John Scholten, Trish Scholten and community volunteers Bruce Haggith, Ken Farkas, Jennifer Fowler, Chris Hussey, Steve Leonard and Glen Renn.