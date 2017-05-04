NORWICH TOWNSHIP -

Supporters of East Oxford Central Public School are well on their way to the goal of collecting 1,000 bags of clothing during the school's latest fundraiser.

In conjunction with the Canadian Diabetes Association, the East Oxford parent council has organized a Fill the Bus clothing drive that will run through Friday, May 26.

Bobbi Pye, who is the council's fundraising chairperson, said the drive started at the end of March and as of last week, 238 bags have been collected.

“We have made arrangements for there to be a collection box inside the school lobby that people can drop off bags Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.,” said Pye. “There are also red collection bins in the parks in Curries, Oxford Centre and Burgessville that are accessible 24/7.”

The Canadian Diabetes Association picks up the donated bags every Tuesday and Friday and has been collecting any clothing, shoes, belts, curtains, towels, pillows, stuffed animals and bedding – most all fabric items.

Pye said items can be in sellable condition, or ripped or stained. The items are sorted and the good items are sent to a thrift store for resale and the remaining items are sent to be recycled.

Proceeds from the clothing drive will be used toward outdoor yard enhancements, such as the outdoor classroom and new basketball nets.

The school's previous clothing drive earned almost $2,500, and the target of 1,000 bags will almost match that number.