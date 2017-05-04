Norwich blood donor clinic May 15

Canada Blood Services is holding a blood donor clinic this month in Norwich.

The clinic is scheduled for Monday, May 15 at the Norwich Community Centre.

Kristen Ungar of Canada Blood Services stated in an email that blood donors are needed this month in Oxford County. If you can't make the May 15 clinic, there is also one coming up Thursday, May 25 at the Unifor Local 88 Hall in Ingersoll from 5 to 8 p.m.

To schedule an appointment visit blood.ca, download the giveblood app, or call 1-888-2-DONATE.

Ungar said she can help arrange for groups, teams, workplaces or families that want to give together. Her email contact is kristen.ungar@blood.ca.