It's time to start thinking about where you can find some red and white decorations and pull together your ideas for Canada Day decorating.

The Township of Norwich Canada Day Committee, working with township council, are launching a Canada Day decorating contest for properties throughout the township as part of this year's Canada 150 celebrations.

A press release from the township office states the contest is a way to help celebrate the country's sesquicentennial, in addition to the full slate of activities planned for the township's annual celebrations which are being held in Otterville June 30 through July 2.

Entry forms can be found on the township's website www.norwich.ca and on the Township of Norwich Canada Day 150 Committee page on Facebook. The deadline to register is June 20.