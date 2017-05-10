Large article collection in Norwich Township begins Monday, May 29.

According to the County of Oxford requirements, items to be picked up must be set out by 7 a.m. on the Monday of the collection week. They must be placed near the curb and on the resident's property, not across the road or in ditches.

Maximum weight of any item is 100 pounds (45 kg) and bag tags are not required for these items.

Items that will be accepted for large article collection include:

- household furniture, including tables and chairs

- carpet rolls and under padding (6' maximum, rolled and bundled)

- plastic and non-metal laundry tubs

- plumbing fixtures (acrylic tubs/sinks)

- pool filters (no sand) and pool covers

- water softeners (no salt or contents inside)

- mattresses and box springs

Items that will not be accepted include:

- regular household garbage and recycling

- glass and mirrors

- leaf and yard waste

- electronics (computers, televisions)

- scrap metal

- loose materials in cardboard boxes

- tires

- construction, demolition and building material (concrete, toilets)

- freon containing units (fridges, freezers, air conditioners)

- hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, propane tanks)

- appliances (washers, dryers, stoves)

- items that can be broken down and placed in a garbage bag

- automotive parts

- items piled on trailers or wagons

Items that are not accepted will be tagged with an explanation notice and not picked up. It is then the property owner's responsibility for cleaning up and disposing of unacceptable items.