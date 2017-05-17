Norwich Lawn Bowling Club rolls out new season

Not only is a new season starting at the Norwich Lawn Bowling Club, but it is the club's 110th anniversary this year.

There aren't many sporting clubs around now that can say that although many lawn bowling clubs across Canada will be celebrating anniversaries greater than 110 this year.

It seems that the spring rains are finally giving way to more summer-like weather and what better way to take advantage of the change in weather than to get out in the fresh air and engage in a new sport. One that involves low-impact, non-physical contact exercise, where grandparents may play with their children and grandchildren, men and women play as equals, and a lot of enjoyment is had by all.

The Norwich Lawn Bowling Club's season began on Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m.

Lawn bowling is a very simple game to learn but mastering it is something that takes a little more time. The only special clothes that are required are flat-soled shoes, like sneakers, to protect the grass surface. There are no special uniforms required and membership dues are very reasonable.

Extreme physical fitness is not a requirement of the game either, and special equipment is available for those with bending difficulties. Lawn bowlers range in age from 10 to 95 and sometimes compete against each other. There is no running involved but walking is.

To get you started, Norwich LBC will be holding two open houses in the next few weeks. The first one is on Saturday, May 27 at 2 p.m. and the second one will be Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m. Free instruction will be given at these events (and anytime during the season, by arrangement) and light refreshments will be served.

If you haven't tried lawn bowling, this is the year to start. You'll be amazed at how much enjoyment you'll get out of it, not to mention the social aspect of playing in a team of one or two others. People with a competitive streak will be pleased to know that tournaments are held throughout Ontario during the summer and playing in them, once you feel you're ready to do so, is an experience that quite a few Norwich LBC members enjoy.

Lawn bowling is one of the ParticipACTION 150 events this year.

For more information about the Norwich Lawn Bowling Club or the sport in general, contact Kathleen at 519-863-5635 or Linda at 519-409-0202.