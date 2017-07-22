Norwich volunteer firefighters tackle FireFit

Four Norwich Fire Service Station 2 (Norwich) volunteer firefighters put their physical fitness to test at the Wasaga Beach Scott Regional FireFit Challenge July 8.

Captain Aris Ruitenbeek and firefighters Randy Phelps, Sebastian Chwalczynski and Dan Vassallo have been training once a week for about a year to prepare for the FireFit Challenge.

The firefighters had to carry a 50-foot hose weighing 40 pounds up six flights of stairs, then haul a hose weighing 40 pounds up to the top with a rope, descend the stairs without missing a step, move a 100-pound block 12 inches with a sledge hammer, run through a maze, advance a charged hose line 50 feet and knock down a target and then drag a 175-pound dummy 50 feet without stopping.

These tasks are simulated tasks that firefighters may encounter in their firefighting duties.

There were about 80 participants from across southwestern Ontario from Wasaga Beach to Oakville to Norwich. The Norwich firefighters took between 2.11 minutes and 2.35 minutes to complete the course. The winning time was around 1.30 minutes.

Fire Chief Paul Groeneveld commends these individuals for their commitment to physical fitness and for proudly representing the Norwich Fire Service at this event.