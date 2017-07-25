On Saturday, July 22 at approximately 8 a.m. OPP conducted a traffic stop of a speeding motorist on Oxford Road 13 near Potters Road in Norwich Township.

The vehicle was alleged to have been travelling at a speed of 157 kms an hour in a posted 80 km an hour zone.

The male driver was charged, his licence was suspended and his BMW vehicle was impounded.

Charged is a 21-year-old from Norfolk County with racing a motor vehicle.

OPP also charged a 19-year-old Ingersoll man with failure to yield following a crash last Friday at Clarence and Kensington avenues in Ingersoll.

A Ford SUV was travelling northbound on Kensington Avenue approaching the intersection of Clarence Avenue. The second vehicle, a GMS pickup truck was travelling east on Clarence Avenue when it entered the intersection and struck the SUV.

The intersection is controlled by a stop sign both east and west on Clarence Ave. and Kensington Ave. is a through street.

The adult female driver of the SUV was taken to area hospital by Oxford EMS with minor injuries.

