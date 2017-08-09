Norwich Public Library happenings for August

SMART: (Seniors Maintaining Active Roles Together) Tuesday and Thursday 1-2 pm gentle exercises to maintain mobility and stay fit lead by a VON instructor. Free Program. No SMART August 8 &10

Knit 1/ Yak 3: Wednesday 12:30-2:00 pm bring your strings and things and join our dedicated crafters around the fireplace enjoy a coffee or tea and an opportunity to chat. Free Program

Ontario Early Years: Friday 9:30-11:00 ages 0-6 drop in and join other caregivers for a time of play with your little ones

Read with me: Wednesday Reading assistance for school age children spots limited registration required. Free Program

Summer Reading Bingo: There is still time to participate in the Canadian Summer Reading Bingo contest until September 21. For each line completed your name will be entered into a draw for a Coke cooler

150 Library Moments: Let us know your special thoughts, happenings or stories of your best library moment enter your moment on line at WWW.ocl.net/CAN150 must be an active OCL card holder and you could win the prize of the month

Canadian Fashion: Wednesday August 9 @ 6-7 Bring an item of clothing and let’s tie dye! Register required. Free program. Ages 10 plus

Story time in the Park: August 10 @ 10 Go to Harold Bishop Park under the canopy and join the adventure to explore Canada though songs, stories and rhymes

They all Saw a Cat: written by Brendan Wensel: Wednesday August 16 @ 2:30 for ages 0-7 Join Miss Gail hear the story, sing songs, participate in a craft and free draw for the book @ the Norwich Library. Let us know you are coming 519 863-3307

Mismatched Book Club: Wednesday @ 4:00 “The Giver” by Lois Lowry new meeting time books available at the library. Free program. New members welcome.

Norwich Book Club: Thursday August 31 @ 7:00-“Things I want my Daughter to Know” by Elizabeth Noble books available at the library. Free program