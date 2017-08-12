SIU probing Woodstock death

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 45-year-old man in Woodstock. A preliminary report indicates that on Wednesday, Aug. 9, the Ontario Provincial Police requested assistance from the Woodstock Police Service (WPS) in locating a man. A WPS officer spoke with the man by phone. The man was found in a vehicle parked outside Woodstock Hospital at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, where he was pronounced dead. The SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the incident Five officers from the Woodstock Police Service have been designated – one subject officer and four witness officers. An autopsy on the man was scheduled for Saturday in London. The SIU is asking anyone who many have information about the incident to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. It is also asking anyone who may have any video evidence related to the incident to upload it through the SIU website. Woodstock Police Service Staff Sgt. Marci Shelton said the service isn't able to comment on the incident due to the SIU investigation. The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.