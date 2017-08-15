Two youths were seen fleeing the area after a small fire was set on a picnic table in the Harold Bishop Park pavilion Sunday night, Aug. 13.

It was shortly before 10 p.m. when Oxford County OPP were called to the small fire that had been set in the pavilion the North Court Street park.

OPP met with the complaint who had been driving past the park approximately 10-15 minutes earlier when he saw what he believed to be a fire in the picnic area of the pavilion. The citizen immediately attended the area and noticed a phone book on fire on top of a picnic table. He then saw two youths running away eastbound from under the pavilion. The citizen was able to extinguish the small fire and police were called.

The youths are described as both males, between 14-16 years-of-age, wearing t-shirts and shorts of an unknown color. One wore a baseball hat, while the other appeared to have very short, light colored hair.

The phone book is believed to have been removed from the payphone in the area of Mac's Milk store on Stover Street. The area was canvassed and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.