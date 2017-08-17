The Norwich-Otterville peewee boys team is getting ready to head to Fredericton, New Brunswick Aug. 24-28 to play in the Eastern Canadian Fast Pitch Championship representing Team Ontario as the number one seed going into the tournament.

After a great showing at the Ontario Elimination Tournament in July, the team placed fifth in the province and qualified to represent Ontario in New Brunswick.

A lot of work and effort has been made by players and families to plan for this big event, fundraising has been going on and the community has really stepped up to support these youth in their goal to attend the Eastern Canadians, said parent rep Amy VanVliet.

“We want to send out a special thank you to those individuals, businesses or organization that have supported the team,” she said. “We hope to have a great showing and represent not just our province but also our small rural communities in Norwich Township.”

To date there has not been a team in the area that has represented Ontario at a Canadian championship at the amateur level.

The team also participated in the ORSA (Ontario Rural Softball Championship) over the summer months and won the “A” division, defeating Springfield two games straight earlier this month.

“There are many fans at home cheering them on and also some who are taking the journey to New Brunswick to cheer on the Otters,” said VanVliet. “The kids will work hard to bring home the gold.”