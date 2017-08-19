Two fatal motorcycle crashes Friday

Two people are dead from separate motorcycle collisions in the Woodstock area on Friday – making it six such deaths in the London area since June.

A woman was killed following a crash on westbound Highway 401 west of Woodstock near Ingersoll just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oxford County OPP say.

Police say the motorcyclist was ejected from her vehicle after striking the back of a car that was stopped in the middle lane of the highway, near Foldens Line. Police say three other vehicles stopped ahead of the car that was struck from behind were rear-ended after the initial collision.

The woman thrown from the motorcycle was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Two hours later, Woodstock police say a 46-year-old Ingersoll man was killed following a collision between his motorcycle and a van in Woodstock at 7:25 p.m.

Police say the crash happened on Dundas Street east of Springbank Avenue. The crash is still under investigation, say Woodstock Police.

Friday’s crashes bring the death tally of motorcyclists to six in less than two months in London and the surrounding area.

Less than two weeks ago a 52-year-old man died after driving his motorcycle into a car on Wilkins Street in London.

Jake Timmerman, 17, was killed July 17 when his motorcycle struck a utility pole on Ridout Street near Elmwood Avenue. Friends said Timmerman was an experienced dirt bike driver and his mother said it was his second season riding a motorcycle.

Sean Rumball, 41, of Centralia crashed his motorcycle into an Elgin Street house and died on July 3.

Eric Dye, 26, of Dorchester, died in a crash east of London on Canada Day. His sister said he had only driven a motorcycle for a month.