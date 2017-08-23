Hundreds of people filled the grandstands at Rettie Farm in Norwich for the annual truck and tractor pull over the Aug. 19 weekend.

For the 10th year in a row, various farm vehicles took to the dirt track to see how far they could pull a large weight.

The roar of tractor engines filled the air as hot black smoke erupted from their engines.

Spectators watched and cheered as the giant machines forced their way down the track, eventually halting in a sudden stop once they couldn’t pull any farther.

“This is for the Optimist Club,” John Rettie, chairperson for the Norwich Optimist Club Truck and Tractor Pull, said. “All of the money and the proceeds go back to children’s events in the community.”

Rettie said right now there are plans for a large soccer field in Norwich and a lot of the funds raised at the annual pull will be going toward that.

Between the truck and tractor pull and the corn maze (which is held at the Rettie Farm as well), the Norwich Optimist Club raised $25,000.

“I think we have great attendance,” he added. “People talk about it all year long. Norwich is pretty proud of it.”

The Norwich pull features something that most other rural truck and tractor pulls don’t have - a two-lane twin track.

This allows for the event to move along at a quicker pace, letting one tractor set up while another finishes its pull.

“It’s a beautiful place to come and a beautiful facility,” Jeff Cochrane, head track official for OTTPA said. “The people here are very great to work with, as a lot of other events are. But we do really enjoy coming to Norwich.”