Mixed reaction to wage boost

A proposed increase in the minimum wage will add an extra $430,000 onto the city’s 2018 operating budget, city councillors have been told.

But while some councillors are supportive of the boost, others worry about unintended consequences.

“I’m supportive of the minimum wage increase but I hope the provincial government will take a better look at how they will implement the change,” Ward 1 Coun. Rick Weaver said Monday. “A large majority of the minimum wage jobs are in the service and retail industries with small- to medium-size employers.

“I’m not talking about the large chain stores, I’m talking about the first-generation family businesses.”

Steps have to be taken to raise people up and out of poverty but it doesn’t have to be done at the expense of small- and medium-sized employers, said Weaver.

“Without giving them a tax break, they are putting a large burden on those employers. Small- and medium-sized employers are now where the majority of the jobs in Ontario come from.”

The province has introduced new labour reform legislation that covers many employment issues, including equal pay for part-time workers, as well as increased vacation entitlements and increased personal emergency leave. The legislation also calls for the minimum wage to rise to $15 an hour by 2019.

“This is far too quick,” Ward 1 Coun. Larry Kings said. “The city and the businesses in the community need time to work with this.”

Others, including Ward 3 Coun. Greg Martin, wonder if the province’s legislation will have the desired outcome – that is help people who work at low-paying jobs.

A higher minimum wage could be counter-productive and drive up the cost of production, Martin said.

It could also result in fewer jobs as large corporations decide to turn some of those jobs over to technology.

But others, including Ward 5 Coun. Brian Van Tilborg, say industry is always looking for competitive advantages and will introduce new technologies when it is feasible.

“Business has always done that,” Van Tilborg said. “The fact is we have help wanted signs in the community.

“We will be able to absorb the minimum wage increase.”

Ward 3 Coun. Dan McCreary said a lot of what council does is polarizing.

“The difference here is do you sign the front of a cheque or the back of a cheque,” McCreary said.

Weaver, during the council discussion, highlighted the importance of boosting the minimum wage and implementing it properly.

“There are people who are working at three part-time jobs just to make ends meet,” Weaver said. “No one should have to do that. This is what the minimum wage is all about. It’s about giving people their lives back.”

Meanwhile, city councillors are wondering what impact other elements of the proposed labour reforms will have on municipal operations.

Councillors voted in favour of having city staff prepare a detailed report of the proposal legislation and its impact on the city. Once completed, the report will be brought to the city’s estimates or budget committee for review.

