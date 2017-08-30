Thieves are targeting cellphone towers in Oxford County.

Staff from Rogers Communications doing routine maintenance Monday discovered that someone had broken into a cellphone tower on Clarke Road, southwest of Woodstock, near Highway 401.

Someone had removed two locks on the fenced in compound, then pried open the door to the building at the base of the tower, Oxford OPP said.

The thieves then disconnected and removed nine batteries which are used as backups to generate power in the event the hydro goes out.

There had been an earlier warning because an alarm was triggered at that tower last Thursday about 3 p.m., police said

The damages have been repaired by Rogers and the site secured, but OPP didn't have an estimate on the cost of the repairs.

It was the second break-and-enter to a cell phone tower site within the last week in Oxford County, police said.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area of the Clarke Road tower between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 24.