Man jailed for possession of child porn

A 35-year-old Brantford dad who had an enormous collection of child pornography featuring babies and children was sentenced to 10 months in jail in Ontario Court this week.

Michael Groulx possessed a “massive collection” of images and videos, said Justice Kathleen Baker as she sentenced him.

“Whether Mr. Groulx actually viewed every image or hour of video is of no consequence. He had in his possession images that included thousands of images of babies and toddlers with specific sex acts of adults and children.”

Baker said the file names of the videos, which she had been provided by assistant Crown attorney Larry Brock, made it clear about the acts perpetrated on the children.

“There’s no evidence Mr. Groulx purchased any of the material,” said Baker, adding that it’s totally unnecessary to buy such things these days because Internet sharing makes it free to all who seek.

Earlier at Groulx’s sentencing hearing on Aug. 16, Brock explained the child pornography collection had 57,551 images and 3,195 videos.

“All were very graphic in nature, depicting children engaged in various explicit sexual acts with other children and adults,” said Brock.

“Thousands of images and videos depicted babies and toddlers engaged in explicit sexual activity with adults.”

Brock said the average age of the children in the collection appeared to be about seven.

“While he is not the author or creator of the images, anyone who views such images perpetuates the ongoing abuse of victims worldwide, so indeed, Mr. Groulx is an abuser of persons under the age of 18.”

Brock said the evidence showed Groulx wasn’t just curious or “tinkering with the concepts” of seeing a man having sex with a one-year-old.

Groulx’s defence lawyer, John Renwick, noted his client – a “good and loving father” of one – was a first offender who had pleaded guilty and immediately put himself into an extensive 10-month treatment program.

“This man committed a heinous offence – that cannot be argued. But he has expressed deep and sincere remorse for his crimes and is working to understand the issues,” Renwick said.

“He has a lifelong commitment to never be involved in any type of that situation again. Six months in jail is sufficient.”

A new mandatory minimum sentence for possession of child pornography starts sentencing at six months with a maximum of two years.

Brock said the size and nature of Groulx’s collection warranted an 18-month sentence with strict probationary conditions when he gets out.

