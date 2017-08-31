The anticipation was high as 280 swimmers made the early morning trek into the Otterville Park on Saturday, Aug. 19 to compete in the annual Tri-County Swim Meet.

The meet was the final event of the summer swim season that had begun the first week of July. Clubs from Strathroy, Dorchester, Almyer, Thamesford, Woodstock, and Delhi joined Otterville swimmers to showcase their talents.

By 8 a.m., the park had been transformed. Gators donated for the day by Total Rental, Bobcat of Brantford, and the Hussey family shuttled people and equipment from the gates to the pool. Shade tents covered the east side of the outfield and playground area, where teams and supporters settled in for the day. Temporary bleachers stood waiting poolside to provide viewing areas for the spectators, while several winter swim programs were on the site recruiting.

After announcements and O’Canada began the process of gathering, organizing, and moving the swimmers through their events. Given the magnitude of this event, many volunteers made it possible. “Despite arriving in the nearly dark hours of the morning,” said Jennifer Arthur-Lackenbauer, the president of the Otterville Otters’ community board, “the volunteers were eager and ready to pitch in.”

Approximately 80 people volunteered to help with the event, offering upwards of 260 volunteer hours on the weekend. The officials, who were all recognized members of Swim Canada, and many timers came from other swim clubs. Tony and Janet Drescher from Delhi organized and kept the deck moving smoothly. The community board of the Otterville Otters, comprised of parents of the local swimmers and youth earning volunteer hours, provided the rest of the staffing.

Cheering from a noon-hour spirit competition could be heard as far away as Main Street. The Otters minor ball peewee parents put on a hot lunch fundraiser, supported by the Otterville Fire Fighters who manned the fryers to raise money to help the peewee boys team who were flying to New Brunswick the following Monday to compete in the Canada East Championships.

The highlight of the Tri-County Swim Meet was the culminating relay events. The first competition was the medley relay. Teams from each age category put forward four swimmers, one for each stroke: butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle. The day concluded with a jumbo relay where six swimmers of different ages formed a team. In this event, the Otterville Otters truly excelled, with both the boys’ and girls’ teams earning first place finishes.

At the end of the day the Otterville Otters swimmers were proud to boast many top eight individual event finishes and four overall medalists: William Horlings was eight-and-under boys bronze medalist; Kendra Hussey was 12-and-under girls bronze medalist; Harrison Lackenbauer was 12-and-under boys bronze medalist; and Oliver Forest was the open category bronze medalist.

“We have seen such growth in our swimmers this year,” said Arthur-Lackenbauer. “Our swimmers didn’t just bring home ribbons today. We saw young people try events that they had never swam before, and many of the swimmers achieved personal bests. The Otterville Otters swim team has much to celebrate this summer.”

The Strathroy team took home both the Overall Large Team Trophy, as well as the Spirit Award. Woodstock collected the mature swimmers plaque.

Hosting the Tri-County competition rotates through the participating clubs. It will be seven years before the Otterville Park sees another swim competition of this size.

“It is a big task. When we started planning a year ago it was daunting,” said Otters board member Kelly Pinnoy. “But the looks on the kids’ faces made all the investment in time and planning worthwhile.” Next year’s Tri-County meet will be held in Strathroy.