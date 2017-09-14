Execulink is now in the TV business.

The Woodstock telecom is rolling out Link TV, a service it says will offer customers a more flexible and personal TV experience.

Link TV allows users to watch live TV on their tablets and smart phones, in addition to their TVs. The program will also let people manage their channels, giving them options to pick 10 or 15 specific channels.

Execulink president Ian Stevens said Link TV will offer people choice.

"We wanted to allow people to pick the channels that they wanted, not big massive packages that they're forced to take to get one channel," Stevens said. "We wanted the product to have a full channel offering, so we put together a product that offers all the great channels that people love but in a way that gives them choice."

Stevens said Link TV is a way to entice customers with something that will give them value, adding that "cord-cutters" who have drifted away from traditional cable TV offerings are not seeing the value in paying for cable TV.

"It's trying to take some of the great attributes that online providers have built, but give people the shows that they can really only access on traditional channels today," Stevens said.

Link TV rounds out Execulink's offerings to customers in Southwestern Ontario who have access to Internet, phone and mobile services.

Link TV is available to Execulink data users in Oxford County, as well as in Brantford, Cambridge, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, Mississauga, Toronto and Waterloo.

Users will be able to get the Link TV starter pack for $14 and from there they will be able to add on shows at an additional cost.

For more information on Link TV visit www.execulink.ca/residential/tv/ or call 1-866-706-1994.

