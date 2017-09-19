Norwich Museum has plans in the works to host Brantford's Pleasant Ridge Band for a concert in the restored Norwich Gore Church.

The concert is scheduled for Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Stover Street facility.

The Pleasant Ridge Band includes Pam Bray, David Jones, Everill Muir, Vern Payne and Kim Tomkins.

Muir, Payne and Jones sang together in several community theatre productions and formed a group in early 2011, which Bray and Tomkins joined afterwards.

Since their first performance in April 2011, they’ve played around Brantford, Paris, St. George, Woodstock, Port Dover and Norwich.

The group especially loves playing at charity events and has done so for many causes.

In an email interview with Jones, he said the reason the band’s music is so popular is, “We try to appeal to a variety of musical tastes by playing a range of musical styles – folk, pop, soft classical rock, jazz and blues. We always aim to give our audience the best show possible.”

Norwich can expect “a good time featuring lots of great music” at the upcoming concert, he said.

To reserve tickets, call the Norwich Museum at 519-863-3101 or email norwichdhs@execulink.com.

Admission is $15 per adult and refreshments will be served.

There may be tickets available by chance at the door the night of the concert, but there are space and seating restrictions in the venue.