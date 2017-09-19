Sept. 11 saw the final tournament of the 2017 season at Norwich Lawn Bowling Club, a Snowball format sponsored by Tillsonburg Retirement Residence.

The Snowball (triples) format is one where each player on a team plays four ends in each of the three positions – lead, vice and skip - for a total of 12 ends per game. Normally, a player assumes the role of one of these positions in all the tournaments in which he plays, so having a chance to play in the two other positions gives them a better idea of what's involved and a greater understanding of the challenges each presents.

Ten teams took part in the tournament. They came from Stratford, Fairmont (London), Ancaster, Burlington, St George, Woodstock, Thamesford, Hagersville, Embro, Simcoe and Norwich.

The overall winner was the husband and wife team of Peter and Lesley Kurn of Stratford along with Everett Zwiers of Fairmont who accumulated 47+2 points and won all three games.

Second place went to another mixed-town team - Tom Hoffman from Ancaster, Ruby DuFeu of Burlington with Anne Harris of Ancaster who had 44+1 points and won two games. The St. George team of Laura Ritchie, Dave Bell and Jan McLean came in third place, having a total of 42 points with two wins. Also with two wins and in fourth place was the mixed-town team of Gary Moore of Woodstock with Deanna Palmer and Ron Gregory of Thamesford who achieved 38 points. Fifth place went to the Hagersville team of George Gyokery, Linda and Gary Fisher who had the most points of the one-game winners, 38.