Paint night coming up at Burgessville library

Burgessville Library branch has several special events planned for October.

Saturday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. Fall Owl Craft. We will be making pinecone owls for fall and/or winter decorations. No registration is required for this craft but we do ask children five and under need adult supervision.

Thursdays from Sept. 14 to Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. Fall Explore and Learn program begins with socializing and play, followed by songs and stories, as well as a craft. Open to all ages but geared for ages 0-5.

Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Fall Paint Night Out at the Library. We will be learning how to paint pumpkins on wooden logs. This is an adult program and registration is required as space is limited to 20. There is a $5 participation fee. For inquiries, call 519-424-2404 or email burgessvillelibrary@ocl.net

Saturday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. Movie: The Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Long Haul. This movie is and hour and a half long and is the newly released movie from the hit book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid. No registration is required. Children five and under require adult supervision. You bring a drink with a lid, we will supply the movie theatre popcorn.

Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 4:30 p.m. Cool Afterschool Club: Colouring and puzzling addition. Drop in and colour a fall colouring page or help us put together a fall puzzle. No registration is required. Children five and under require adult supervision.

If you have an questions or would like to sign up for any of these events, contact 519-424-2402 or burgessvillelibrary@ocl.net