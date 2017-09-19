People from across and outside of Oxford County were in Otterville over the Sept. 16-17 weekend to relive the past.

The annual civil war re-enactment took place at Woodlawn, with a large crowd in attendance to watch re-enactors portray the 42nd New York infantry going head-to-head with soldiers from the Confederate army.

“There’s the historic value, but also the way these people love what they do,” one of the spectators Greg Brame said. “The skirmish was awesome. I brought my dad and he loved it too.”

Brame has been to the Otterville re-enactment three times, saying that it’s the things outside of the battle that keep him coming back.

“A couple years ago they made acorn coffee,” he said. “Nobody's pushing you away, they’re all friendly and they love it. You learn something different each year.”

Chris Gagen was also out with his son Jackson at Saturday’s battle, saying he hadn’t been to a re-enactment in many years.

“I was a Gettysburg when I was a kid,” he said. “It’s been quite a few years since I’ve been to a (re-enactment).”

Gagen drove from Brantford for the afternoon, adding that it’s kind of like living history.

“You can see how they set up the camps in that period of time, how they lived and what went into the actual make-up of a battle,” he said.